Kurt Daudt is the Republican Leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and is serving his fourth term representing District 31A.
Throughout his service he has been a strong voice for our conservative values, and has a proven record of getting things done. Under his leadership, Republicans forced Gov. Dayton to pass five pro-Second Amendment bills that expanded rights for Minnesota gun owners. He also passed the largest tax cut in two decades including a reduction in social security taxes for thousands of Minnesota residents. In just his first term, Daudt chief authored the most recent reforms to Minnesota’s welfare system, putting in place measures to crack down on welfare fraud and preventing dollars from being spent on alcohol and tobacco products.
Daudt is the only Republican-endorsed candidate in the race, and has consistently received top marks from Minnesota’s top pro-gun and pro-life groups including the National Rifle Association, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. He has always voted to protect life and to protect your Second Amendment rights at the Capitol.
This session, Daudt has been a leading voice working to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers and help Minnesota businesses safely reopen their doors. Daudt chief authored the first resolution to receive an up-or-down vote in the Minnesota House to end the Governor’s emergency powers, earning support from every Republican in the House, and even two Democrats. Daudt is leading the efforts in Saint Paul to put an end to the Governor’s executive powers, and restore the people’s voice by returning the legislature to its rightful place as a co-equal branch of government.
Here in the community, Daudt has passed bills that forced the Met Council out of District 31A — the only time the legislature has ever taken steps to keep the Met Council out of a community. Daudt’s roots in this area run deep: he lives on his family farm in Crown.
Please vote for Kurt Daudt in the Aug. 11 GOP Primary. Contact him any time at kurt@kurtdaudt.com or 763-227-0477.
