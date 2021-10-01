Spring Lake Lutheran Church will have the annual Swedish Kroppkakor (potato and pork dumplings) and Swedish meatballs available as take-outs this year. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Please call the church at 651-674-4606 or email sll.church@gmail.com. Pick-up dates and times are Friday, Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to shop at the craft and bake sale.

Kroppkakor, $15 for a package of eight; meatballs, $10 for a container.

Spring Lake Lutheran Church (handicapped accessible) is located four miles west of North Branch or nine miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road (County Road 48). For more information, call the church office at 651-674-4606, email sll.church@gmail.com, or visit www.sllchurch.org.

