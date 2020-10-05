Spring Lake Lutheran Church will have the annual Swedish Kroppkakor (potato and pork dumplings) and Swedish meatballs available as take-outs this year. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 14 by calling the church at 651-674-4606 or emailing sll.church@gmail.com.

Pick-up dates are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25 with staggered times or curbside delivery. A craft and canned-goods sale will be held in the church and you are invited to shop at your pick-up time.

Kroppkakor is $15 for a package of eight; meatballs are $10 for a container.

Spring Lake Lutheran Church (handicapped accessible) is located four miles west of North Branch or nine miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road (County Road 48). For more info call 651-674-4606.

