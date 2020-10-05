Spring Lake Lutheran Church will have the annual Swedish Kroppkakor (potato and pork dumplings) and Swedish meatballs available as take-outs this year. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 14 by calling the church at 651-674-4606 or emailing sll.church@gmail.com.
Pick-up dates are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25 with staggered times or curbside delivery. A craft and canned-goods sale will be held in the church and you are invited to shop at your pick-up time.
Kroppkakor is $15 for a package of eight; meatballs are $10 for a container.
Spring Lake Lutheran Church (handicapped accessible) is located four miles west of North Branch or nine miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road (County Road 48). For more info call 651-674-4606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.