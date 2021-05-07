City administrators, officials, public safety personnel and others offered well wishes to Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe during her retirement party on May 3 after serving as Cambridge city administrator for 14 years.
The retirement party, which included cupcakes, fruit punch and other sweets, was held at the Cambridge Fire Department.
Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey, Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley, as well as new Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, all shared words of compassion and appreciation about Woulfe.
Many of the speakers highlighted the lasting impact Woulfe has had on the affairs of the city and government, which won’t be forgotten.
Prior to coming to Cambridge, Woulfe worked for the city of Pine City, Goodhue County, the city of Red Wing and the League of Minnesota Cities, for a total of 35 years in local government experience.
