From technology changes to hearing about every different court case imaginable, Kim Lauseng has seen just about everything in her 34 1/2 years working in the Isanti County Court Administration office.
Lauseng, who retired on March 6, never thought she’d get a job working in court administration with only an accounting background.
“I read the advertisement and thought it sounded like a job I would like, but I never thought in a million years I would get the job,” Lauseng said. “I loved every day of my job. I was happy to go to work every day.”
Lauseng retired as an Isanti County court operations supervisor, a position she held for the past 6 1/2 years.
“There isn’t one person that is more dedicated and committed to this organization and its successes more than Kim,” said Isanti County Court Administrator Tracy Gullerud. “There is no question, she loves her job and loves coming to work. I’m not entirely sure she ‘loves’ technology, but she has found several clever ways to skirt around that topic over the years. But we won’t talk about technology today.
“Kim is that person ... you can always count on. She is before any of us each and every day and is usually the last to leave. She has gone from carbon rice paper orders, index books/logs, paper files, file rooms, cherished and beloved typewriters to computers, scanners, finally paperless in the last five years. She has supported and helped all of us through these changes and always came to work ready to dig in.”
During her time in court administration, Lauseng worked with four different court administrators, four different supervisors, in two different courthouses and several different judges and staff personnel.
“I want each and every person to know how very much I have appreciated you and how proud I am that I could be a part of ‘Team Isanti’ with Isanti County Court Administration. But everyone I have worked with in all the offices in Isanti County, including Family Services, Probation, County Attorney, all the departments on the first floor, the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail, are totally amazing,” Lauseng said. “Everyone here works so closely together and we all get along so well. I love everyone I worked with and I’ll miss them terribly.”
Gullerud said she will miss seeing Lauseng at work every day.
“Kim, I am going to miss you in so many ways. I am going to miss you shushing me when I am out on the main floor talking too loud and to too many folks during work hours. I am going to miss your aversion to any form of food with a national valued food. In case you didn’t know, Kim’s favorite and preferred food is ‘friend and chocolate,’” Gullerud said. “But in all seriousness, I am going to miss your enthusiasm to help those around you, your dedication and commitment to your position and this organization, your excitement during the holidays, your voice at the start of the day saying ‘good morning’ and ‘have a nice night’ when you leave.”
Lauseng served on several different judicial committees during her time with court administration.
“Kim and I served together for many years on Isanti County’s Children’s Justice Initiative,” said Isanti County Chief Deputy County Attorney Tim Nelson. “That group draws together local judges; attorneys for the county, parents, and children; foster parents; social workers and social services representatives; court staff; guardians ad litem; and other community stakeholders, to work to help our local child protection system function as well as possible for children and for families. For most of the years that we worked together, Kim was in a leadership role on the committee, serving as its secretary.
“I’ve always thought that Kim is the kind of person who would make any team better, and who every team wishes they had on board. She had a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from, she was terrific with details, and most importantly, she clearly cared deeply about the child protection system working well for children and for families. I learned a great deal from working with her, particularly when I first started my work here in Isanti County, and I’m better off for having had the chance to get to know her.”
Lauseng admitted she wasn’t always a fan of the many technology changes she had to endure during her 34 years of working in court administration office, and jokingly mentioned she didn’t have technology issues when she was able to use her shorthand and her typewriter.
“When I first started I was working on an old Apple computer entering jury information. I also entered traffic citations. I was typing those so fast my computer started smoking. After that, I received a new computer,” Lauseng jokingly said. “But I was ready to retire and I considered my dream job my supervisor position. My husband, Doug, retired from Cub Foods in 2017, and it will be nice to spend more time with him and my family. Doug has been a huge support for me throughout my career and he tolerated me working a lot of hours.”
Lauseng said she doesn’t have any set plans for her retirement but will spend more time with family and friends and looks forward to her family’s annual trip to Boyd Lodge in Crosslake each summer with her two daughters and their husbands, and her six grandchildren.
“I am still not quite sure how I will spend my days going forward (probably mostly in flannels),” Lauseng said. “I look forward to the only technology issues being how to get the right channel for the full screen of ‘Sponge Bob Squarepants’ and ‘Paw Patrol’ and how to get to the Soda Crush when I have run out of lives in Candy Crush. Once again, it has been an honor and a privilege working with all of you. Thank you all so much for all you do for the judicial system, the state and the people here in Isanti County. I will miss you all.”
