The goal of every school district is to ensure that wherever life leads a graduate, they are prepared to succeed. For some that may mean college, while for others that could mean learning a trade or even entering the job market directly following graduation. At North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) we try to create pathways to success regardless of the career a student chooses after school. One of the ways we can help students prepare is through a partnership between NBAPS and Pine Technical and Community College.
The Kick Start Scholarship, which was introduced for high school seniors last school year, is available to all North Branch Area High School seniors eligible for free and reduced lunch.
With the support of grants and private donations, all seniors eligible for free and reduced lunch have the opportunity to complete the first year of education at Pine Tech. free of charge. As well as a free year of tuition, students will receive a $1,000 stipend toward expenses during that first year.
Pine Tech. will also assist eligible students with the Accuplacer assessment, financial aid paperwork, and even help with career planning.
To find out if your student is eligible, go to www.isd138.org/Page/143, and complete and submit the free and reduced lunch application found on the main page. It is not required families participate in the free and reduced lunch program to make use of this scholarship, only that they are eligible for the service.
Those interested can learn much more at: pine.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/kick-start. You are encouraged to contact Pine Tech. soon to learn about taking advantage of this offer, the many high demand program options, and any specific admission requirements related to the programs. High demand programs can fill quickly, so it is important to begin the process soon if you believe your student is eligible and interested.
