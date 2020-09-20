Kenny Krona has been performing regionally for many years, and has a strong following in the Cambridge-Isanti area.
He will be playing an acoustic show with a fun mix of rock and blues classics. With his fantastic guitar skills and great vocals, this is a show you don’t want to miss.
Come hear him on the outdoor stage at North Folk Winery on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available pre-sale only, online at Showtix4u.com.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the total number of tickets will be limited to just 50. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended for the best seating options. They have some seating, but it’s best to bring your own. Tickets are on sale now, so don’t wait! Come join for a fun evening of great music! Buy tickets now at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39875.
