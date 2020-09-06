I would like to share a few thoughts that have little to do with COVID-19 (don’t we hear enough?) but are from one of my favorite books (Insanely Simple/Ken Segall). I share these because despite the challenges and unique times we are living in, we still have work to do and lives to live, and keeping the two directives below can help guide us on a day to day basis.
* “Clarity propels an organization. Not occasional clarity but pervasive, twenty-four-hour, in-your-face, take-no-prisoners clarity. Most people never perceive that this is lacking in their organization, but 90 percent of the time it is. Just open a few random emails on your company account, activate your brutal-vision, and read. The muddying messages are rampant. If people were brutally honest in their emails, the time we spend sorting through our in-boxes would surely decrease by half.”
* “Every leader has to be a ruthless enforcer of high standards. If you’re willing to alter your standards from situation to situation, you and simplicity are going to have a rocky relationship.”
It’s always dangerous to cherry pick a few sentences from a 200 page book but this reminds me again of how important it is to communicate clearly and not to sell ourselves short. Our messages must be clear and our expectations must remain high - whether that is your personal life or your work life. These past several months have impacted us in unique ways. As changes have occurred it is my hope we remain steadfast with all that is important in our lives. We are all stronger than we think:)
A few notes regarding Braham Public Schools:
1. Are you interested in learning about the current state of affairs at Braham Area Schools and helping set future goals? If so, ISD No. 314 is looking for community members to serve on the World’s Best Workforce planning team - no experience needed. We will be meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. at the 4-12 building. Please contact Nickie at the district office (320-396-5199) or nnelson@braham.k12.mn.us if you are willing to serve!
2. Braham Area Schools welcomes several new teachers (name/college/position):
1. Ray Abraham, Fifth Grade.
a. High School: Cambridge-Isanti. b. College: University of Minnesota Morris. c. Me as an Animal: Penguin.
2. Kailey Edling, First Grade.
a. High School: Cambridge-Isanti. b. College: Minnesota State University Moorhead. c. Me as an Animal: Dog.
3. Emma Peterson, First Grade.
a. High School: Rush City. b. College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls. c. Me as an Animal: Bird.
4. Madison LaTourelle, K-12 Music.
a. High School: Bertha-Hewitt School. b. College: University of Minnesota Duluth. c. Me as an Animal: A dog (one with a happy-go-lucky personality).
5. Kelsey McFarland, Elem. Phy. Ed.
a. High School: New Prague. b. College: Iowa State University. c. Me as an Animal: I’d be a beaver because I see myself as a hard worker and willing to give what it takes for the team to get the task at hand done.
6. Danika Dahlin, Early Childhood Special Education/K-6 SpEd.
a. High School: Cambridge-Isanti. b. College: Southwest Minnesota State University. c. Me as an Animal: Dog.
7. Brady Tesdahl, HS Phy. Ed. & Health.
a. High School: Crosby. b. College: Bemidji State c. Me as an Animal: Lion.
8. Megan Karolevitz, Fourth Grade. a. High School: Braham. b. College: St Cloud State University. c. Me as an Animal: Seagull.
9. Sarah Johnston, HS Special Ed. a. High School: Braham. b. College: Hamline. c. Me as an Animal: 100% Cat.
Contact me at 320-396-5199 or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us should you have questions. District offices are M-F, from 7-3:30 p.m. Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed@Supt_Gagner. #BrahamProud.
