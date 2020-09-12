My name is Kayla Hagfors and I am a candidate for one of the open positions on the Braham School Board.

I grew up in the small-town community of Perham, Minnesota. After graduating from Perham High School in 2004, I decided to further my education at the University of North Dakota, where I graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree and in 2010 with a Master of Business Administration degree.

In 2010, I married my husband, Matt Hagfors, a longtime Braham resident, and we purchased our first home in Barnesville, Minnesota. I worked for seven years as an accountant in the retail industry and earned my CPA certification. In 2017, we moved to Braham, where I am currently employed as the Finance Supervisor at East Central Energy. My husband has been a member of the Braham Fire Department for 12 years and currently farms with his parents.

We have two daughters, Addie (6) and Lila (3). Addie is in first-grade at Braham Elementary School. As a parent of a child in the school district, I am invested in the decisions the School Board makes regarding our children and community. I am a motivated individual with over 10 years of professional financial experience and would enjoy the opportunity to be a member of the Braham School Board. I am excited to serve the wonderful community we are grateful to be a part of and would appreciate your support in the upcoming election.

