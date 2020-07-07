I am Katie Malchow and I am running for State Representative for District 32B. I have lived in Lindstrom with my husband and three children since 2005. My children all attend the Chisago Lakes schools and as a mother and active community supporter, I am proud of our community and all it has to offer.
I am running because I want to serve and have a desire to give voice to those who have gone unheard. I believe the role of a state representative is to ensure the ideals and best interests of constituents are brought forward. I strongly believe governance is an act of public service designed to ensure that the wishes and well-being of the governed are considered and carried out in an efficient and fair manner.
I have served this community with involvement as a PTO board member, co-founded the Early Childhood Literacy Project, and have been a reading enrichment volunteer. I have lobbied with Schools for Equity in Education annually to secure fair funding for all schools in East Central Minnesota. I served on the Karl Oskar Days Planning Committee and other community events as well. In addition to my volunteerism, I am a small business owner and literacy advocate through Usborne Books & More, and have enjoyed working at Wild Mountain. Currently, I am the Executive Director of the Chisago Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. Recently, I collaborated to secure $75,000 in grant money for better broadband and worked with Explore Minnesota to pave the way for tourism in the Chisago Lakes area.
My political priorities include equitable funding for our schools to ease property tax burden, gaining universal broadband internet, ensuring responsible environmentalism, and attracting innovative businesses to the communities of District 32B.
I look forward to hearing from you and discussing the issues that impact us all. I am honored to have the opportunity to represent you, your family, and our beloved communities.
Here to Listen! katie@malchow4mn.com.
