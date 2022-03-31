Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Katherine Willmert, sales affiliate with the office in Cambridge, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted 2021 Century 21 Masters Ruby Award.
Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has the required amount of closed transactions within a calendar year. Willmert will receive a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.
“I am proud of the work Katherine puts into every transaction, which is reflected in the service awards she consistently wins. Katherine is dedicated to building positive, long-term relationships with her clients,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, Broker/Owner of Century 21 Moline Realty. “Katherine also utilizes our cutting edge Century 21 real estate technology and her years of experience to nurture leads more effectively and develop her robust book of business, resulting in her awards for sales production.
“Katherine is a highly respected and a trusted real estate resource for the communities within East Central Minnesota and a major contributor to the overall success of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. and the Century 21 System overall,” Moline Gibbs added.
“I truly appreciate all the tools and resources provided by Century 21 Moline Realty that help me deliver great real estate experiences to my clients. Thank you for the recognition and to all my friends and clients that have helped me grow my business. I love what I do and I couldn’t do it without you!” Willmert said.
“The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Katherine Willmert who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “As we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is a full-service brokerage located at 202 Main St S and specializing in residential and commercial properties. For more information visit www.Century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593.
