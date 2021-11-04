Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting a regional wheelchair drive Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
Karl’s TV & Appliance locations throughout the upper Midwest will serve as designated collection sites for community members to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids (no power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time). Karl’s TV & Appliance in North Branch will serve as one of the designated collection sites.
Hope Haven International Ministries collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide, and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Hope Haven International Ministries then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.
For more information visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive or contact Mark Siemonsma, 712-476-3126 or msiemons@hopehaven.org.
About Hope Haven
Founded in 1964, Hope Haven is an accredited resource for disability services. Hope Haven services meet a broad range of needs for children, adults and families. Hope Haven provides:
• Community living services.
• Day habilitation.
• Employment services.
• International ministries.
• Mental health and recovery.
• Religious services.
