Farm Bureau.JPG

Receiving the Minnesota Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Premier Award, the most prestigious of all county awards, are front row left to right: Kandiyohi County – Loren Molenaar, Kanabec/Isanti County – Donavon Stromberg, Clay County – Keith and Lori Aakre, Cass County – Seth Connell, Clay County – John Gilbertson Jr. and Anoka County – Doug Lawrence.Photo submitted

Kanabec/Isanti County Farm Bureau received the Minnesota Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Premier Award, the most prestigious of all county Minnesota Farm Bureau awards. This was presented by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) President Kevin Paap during the MFBF 101st annual meeting in Bloomington on Nov. 22.

Kanabec/Isanti County Farm Bureau was recognized for excellence in five key areas – public policy, public relations, promotion and education, leadership development and membership activity. Other county Farm Bureaus receiving this award were Anoka, Beltrami, Cass, Clay and Kandiyohi County.

For information about joining Farm Bureau, call your county office or log onto fbmn.org. Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in Minnesota representing farmers, families and food. Nationwide, the AFBF has over 5.5 million members in nearly 2,800 county Farm Bureaus.

Load comments