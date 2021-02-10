Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidoscope Revue, and Independent School District No. 911 are sponsoring three $2,000 scholarships.

Recipients must be a Cambridge-Isanti senior or past graduate planning on pursuing a degree in education. Scholarship information is available from Terri Akers, English teacher at Cambridge-Isanti High School, Room 149, or by calling Jack Hammargren at 763-689-1742 and he will mail the information to you. Deadline for submitting material is Thursday, March 25.

Load comments