Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidoscope Revue, and Independent School District No. 911 are sponsoring three $2,000 scholarships.
Recipients must be a Cambridge-Isanti senior or past graduate planning on pursuing a degree in education. Scholarship information is available from Terri Akers, English teacher at Cambridge-Isanti High School, Room 149, or by calling Jack Hammargren at 763-689-1742 and he will mail the information to you. Deadline for submitting material is Thursday, March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.