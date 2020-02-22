Dear Editor:
Are you on Medicare? You’re in good company: 60 million Americans and one million Minnesotans are, too. The Medicare annual open enrollment period just ended in December. In those eight weeks, how much glossy mail did you receive from private insurers?
Original Medicare (the federal “Big Pool” of Part A and Part B) simply sends your card when you are first eligible, an annual guide called “Medicare and You” and a quarterly statement of claims showing how your card was used. That’s it. As a financing model, Medicare is very efficient. But, since its 1965 creation, its coverage has big holes and no shortage of private insurer options to fill them: that’s where the confusion lies.
It all adds up. What entered your mailbox this fall as Medicare “coverage choices” was 99% waste: the paper, trees, printing and mailing costs. Multiply by a million people in Minnesota. Who pays for that? We all carry that burden, through higher premiums passed to us as an administrative overhead expense. Ditto all the prime-time TV advertising and the armies of people writing the fine print about what’s excluded from your coverage, multiplied by how many insurance plans. So does the burden of stress and worry about choosing incorrectly.
Unnecessary complexity is expensive. Simplicity is cheap. Original Medicare’s administrative overhead is less than two percent of its budget. No private insurer comes close to that. The difference between the public and private cost is arguably wasted money, an inefficiency that could cover dental care for millions, for instance. Instead it is spent on overhead that benefits no one’s health.
Another complexity cost happens at the healthcare provider level, as each must deal with the demands of so many differing payers (or they hire staff to do so). Original Medicare has its set of payment rules, but so do all other private insurers; each has differing pre-authorizations for procedures, formularies for prescriptions, networks of providers who may need referrals, etc. Time is money. For a primary care provider, the burden of dealing with complexity of payment means less time hands-on with you, the patient needing care and attention.
Imagination time: Can you envision having a choice of trading the junk mail in and getting a free dental exam/cleaning? Or perhaps a free forty-five-minute-long in-depth chat with your favorite primary healthcare provider? That and more could happen, if we as a nation choose to rethink the multi-payer financing model and use the savings to pay for real healthcare, not waste.
Executive Director Lisa Krahn
Seven County Senior Federation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.