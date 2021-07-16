Play Inc. Arts Junior Theatre Troupe will showcase one of Broadway’s greatest musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.”
The junior versions of Broadway musicals are shortened versions of the original performance for younger students.
“Fiddler” is the tale of Tevye and his family struggling to hold on to the traditions of the past while facing the changes of the new world — a world that sees them as a problem that must be reckoned with.
The Junior Theatre Troupe is open to students who have completed grades 5 through 8.
The program seeks to expose students to theater and the various aspects of creating a musical production.
Students learn the basics of singing, acting, dancing and more.
In person performances for “Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 16 and 17, and at 2 p.m. on July 18 at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
All tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/54885.
