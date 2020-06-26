Throughout June, Men’s Health Month focuses on improving the lifestyles of men. While there are numerous approaches to improving overall health, diet and exercise are the main focus.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading causes of death among men are heart disease, cancer and accidental death. On average, men die five years younger than women and die at higher rates from nine of the top ten causes of death. All of this impacts their ability to be supportive partners and engaged community members.
There are numerous things all of us can do to help men all year:
--Encourage them to get a physical. Most factors that contribute to men’s shorter, less healthy lives are preventable, and that begins with seeing a healthcare provider on a regular basis. Adult American men visit primary care providers at lower rates than adult women.
--Encourage them to get physical. The benefits of physical activity on health outcomes are extensive, but many people find it difficult to get motivated for physical activity. Rather than telling the men in your life to exercise and then hope that they will, do it with them.
--Let them know you care. One reason men disregard their own health is that they are too busy taking care of everyone else. What they do not realize, however, is that if they die early, they will be hurting the very people they have worked so hard to protect. So, remind them that you and your other family members love them and need them to be alive and healthy for as long as possible.
It is important to encourage the men in our lives to get regular checkups and be aware of the risks for their age, ethnicity, and lifestyle. Now is the perfect time. Stay safe friends!
Audrey Clough submitted her resignation as Senior Center Coordinator. A search will begin for her replacement.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Friday, June 26: Center closed.
Monday, June 29: Beef Stroganoff.
Tuesday, June 30: Fried Rice/Egg Rolls.
Wednesday, July 1: Chili Hot Dog.
Thursday, July 2: Taco Lasagna with Nacho Cheese Chips.
Friday, July 3: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 for $25. On Thursday, 2, we will deliver a frozen soup, bread and dessert for your Friday meal. Please call on Sunday, June 28, and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
