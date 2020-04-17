Judge Stoney L. Hiljus has been elected to serve as the next chief judge of the Tenth Judicial District by his fellow judges in the District. He will assume the chief judge duties from the Honorable Douglas B. Meslow, who has served as chief judge of the Tenth District since July 1, 2016.
During his tenure, Chief Judge Meslow led the District’s judges and staff through monumental changes in handling cases electronically. The District also developed its highly successful self-help program under Judge Meslow’s leadership as chief judge.
Judge Hiljus was appointed to the bench on April 9, 2012, by Governor Mark Dayton. He serves as the sole judicial officer chambered in Kanabec County (Mora) and has served as assistant chief of the Tenth District since July 1, 2018. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Hamline University School of Law, St. Paul. His previous employment includes time as City Attorney for Coon Rapids, City Administrator for Cambridge, Chief Deputy in the Isanti County Attorney’s Office, Legal Services Director for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and law clerk for the Honorable James R. Clifford.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve as chief judge of the Tenth Judicial District,” said Judge Hiljus. “I am incredibly fortunate to work with such a diverse, intelligent, and hard-working group of judges and staff. The justice system is here to serve the citizens of the District, and we are doing our best under the pandemic response to allow access to justice for those who need it urgently. I look forward to working with the judges and staff of the Tenth District as we plan for the future.”
A chief judge exercises general administrative authority over the courts within a judicial district, including assigning judges to serve in locations throughout the district. The chief judge also serves as a member of the Minnesota Judicial Council, the administrative policy-making authority for the Minnesota Judicial Branch. .
Chief judges and assistant chief judges are elected to two-year terms by the judges within each district. No judge may serve as chief judge or assistant chief judge for more than two consecutive two-year terms. New two-year terms begin on July 1.
