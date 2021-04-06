Chisago County 4-H is offering two options to explore learning this spring and summer.
Garden with us
Meet together with other youth at a Community Garden in North Branch or Rush City to grow vegetables and create a pollinator friendly garden!
Each week you’ll have a different topic and project to explore as you take your learning from seed to table. All youth participating with us at the garden will receive a free Grow with 4-H T-shirt and be eligible to win other raffle prizes.
Garden at home
For those who want to start their own garden at home, you’ll have weekly activities and kits you can pick-up at the regional libraries (Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Rush City and Wyoming) or they can send them to you via email. Some common household supplies will be needed to complete all of the activities.
To extend your learning, meet with 4-H staff and volunteers on select dates at the local libraries to ask questions and share your progress by submitting us photos and stories! Entries will be submitted for raffle prizes!
How to join?
Contact 4-H Extension Educator, Jeremy Freeman at jeremyf@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150 to register.
How much does it cost?
Thanks to generous donations from partnering organizations (Northern Community Gardens, Peterson’s North Branch Mill, Minnesota 4-H, East Central Regional Library and the Lakes Center for Youth & Families) there is no cost to participate in this program.
