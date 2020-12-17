Wild River Audubon chapter will conduct their 46th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 19.
That day bird watchers will try to accurately count as may birds as possible in the 15-mile circle that includes the Chisago Lakes area, Taylors Falls, Franconia and Almelund. The public is cordially invited to be a part of this amazing Citizen’s Science event – either out in the field or from your home.
If you wish to get a field assignment, meet at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church upper parking lot at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
People in the same household will be assigned to work as a team. You will do most observation from your car, getting out only where you are comfortably distanced from others.
If you have an active bird feeder, counting the maximum number of each species seen throughout the day on Dec. 19 would be of great help. They really need home based birdfeed counters during this pandemic year. Read “How to Count Birds at a Bird Feeder” on wildriveraudubon.com for instructions.
For more information text, call or email Joe Sausen at 651-210-4368 or email joe.c.sausen@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.