Cambridge storyteller and comedian Chad Filley will be hosting a Scandinavian Storytelling event at SAC’s Enrichment Center on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.
This performance is the culmination of more than a year’s research. It will include both stories of Scandinavian immigrants and their descendants in Minnesota, and even a story about Chad’s grandmother, Lily Filley. SAC’s will be offering coffee and cookies to accompany this fun afternoon of reminiscing about the good old days. There is no charge for this event. Please join us!
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Aug. 20: Center closed.
Monday, Aug. 23: Smoked Sausage w/Penne Noodles.
Tuesday, Aug. 24: Lasagna w/Salad.
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Pork Chops w/Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, Aug. 26: Taco Casserole.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
