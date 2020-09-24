Enjoy a lively virtual discussion with four multi-genre, Minnesota Book Award-winning authors on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. The authors will include Michael Hall, Bao Phi, Laura Purdie Salas and Joyce Sidman.

Registration is required and coming soon for this free online event, which will be held on the Zoom platform. Visit ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook for all up-to-date information.

Moving Words is an opportunity for writers and readers to explore various themes together: the impact of literature in their lives, their connection as fellow Minnesotans, and the lens through which we read. Captioning will be provided.

Moving Words is a program of The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library as the Library of Congress-designated Minnesota Center for the Book with East Central Regional Library.

Additional support is provided by the Harlan Boss Foundation for the Arts and Education Minnesota. This program is made possible in part by the State of Minnesota through a grant to the Minnesota Department of Education.

