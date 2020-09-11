My name is Jim Swenson. I am running for re-election as North Branch Mayor. I am energized by the incredible work that I have been a part of the last two years as mayor, leading several initiatives, and aided by a hard-working, knowledgeable city staff, and four council members. I want to continue to move our great city forward.
I pledge to continue on a responsible fiscal path that keeps our city at its recently improved AA- bond rating. I am committed to a smart, sustainable economic growth model that will support and enhance existing businesses while we continue to market our Interstate Business Park. Under my guidance, we now have a marketing plan for the Park in place and have our first land sale since 2006! I support good paying jobs for working families, access to a variety of housing opportunities, and access to high-speed Internet (broadband) for all of our residents and businesses. I communicate weekly with legislators at all levels of government on the issue of funding for broadband for our community.
I am committed to a cost-effective timetable to improve our infrastructure and city services. We must attend to our roads, sidewalks, and pathways to transport our citizens safely and economically. Police, Fire and Public Works departments need to be restored over time so that our city can function safely and properly and provide citizens with the best services for our tax dollars. We have begun to see the cumulative effects of well-planned development with the recent housing and business expansions. I want to lead our city into the next phases of growth and progress.
Lastly, I will continue to be a good listener. I attend numerous community events so that I can engage with citizens. I always seek out experts in their fields and make decisions based on fact, doing what’s best for the North Branch community. I promise to always serve you with integrity, truth and transparency.
I am Mayor Jim Swenson. I would be honored to have your vote on or before Nov. 3. Please contact me at jimswenson56@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.