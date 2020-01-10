We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday. Now that 2020 is here, it is time to focus on yourself. What do you like to do in your spare time? Every January during National Hobby Month, Americans everywhere celebrate their favorite hobbies and try out new ones. From outdoor activities like hiking or snowshoeing, to artsy projects like knitting or painting—most of us have go-to pursuits. During January, do not just stick to your regular routine. Expand your list of hobbies and share the ones you love.
The great thing about having a hobby is that it can take your mind off the pressure of daily stresses. Sit down and think about what you love to do. What are you passionate about in life? What sparks your interest? What are you curious about? Finding a good hobby and giving yourself time to take part in it on a daily or weekly basis is sure to make you happier, and maybe even healthier.
If you are having trouble thinking of a hobby to get into, there are plenty of options. Sport and fitness activities help keep us healthy and energetic, and will also improve our social lives by meeting others with the same interests. Cooking and gardening can help boost our morale by giving us a sense of achievement and pride. Reading books and playing video or computer games help to keep our brain active, therefore reducing the risk of dementia. Another enjoyable and brain-challenging hobby is doing jigsaw puzzles.
As you ponder what your new hobby could be, we leave you with this quote from American novelist and screenwriter Nicholas Sparks: “It can be coins or sports or politics or horses or music or faith…the saddest people I’ve ever met in life are the ones who don’t care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary, because there’s nothing to make it last.”
Weekly Activities:
Friday, Jan. 10
• 7:30 -9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Jan. 13
Oven Baked Chow Mein.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Salisbury Steak-Mashed Potatoes.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Turkey ala King.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup.
• 9:15 a.m. - Memory Cafe.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
FREE: We have three sturdy 4 ft. diameter round tables to give away. Call 763-689-6555 if interested.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.