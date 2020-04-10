Dear Editor:
Our world seems to be spinning apart. But there is hope for God’s children. The cherry blossoms are all in full bloom in Washington D.C., the earliest ever. They were a gift from japan. They are so beautiful. But many people can’t walk by them or smell them this year. But we can enjoy them on T.V. in our homes.
Spring is coming and all of nature is waking up after the dormant season of winter.
A renewal is taking place of all nature. Our beautiful birds are returning and all of our snowbirds will return home. May the Lord bless them with a safe trip home.
It’s time to recharge our spirits, a quiet time of prayer and meditation are a way of connecting with God within us. I come away from a time of quiet with Christ renewed, recharged, refreshed and ready to bloom in new ways.
May people blossom in the cities like the grass of the field. Psalm 72:16
It’s time to arise where you are planted. In Cambridge, Isanti, Dalbo, Athens Township, Minnesota, and our nation.
God has blessed our nation so much. It’s time to be kind to others and share with people in need.
So put down your roots deeply in your home, family, work place and wherever the Lord can use you.
May the Lord bless you with toilet paper and all your needs. Fear not, if you are a child of God.
God is our refuge and strength, a very pleasant help in trouble. Psalm 46:1
Barbara Ann Erickson
Isanti
