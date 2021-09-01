We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The Isanti Police Department has recently expanded its department, adding four new officers with a combined 33 years of experience.
Isanti City Hall was filled with proud families on Aug. 17 during the City Council meeting as four newer officers working for the city of Isanti recited their official oath of office given by Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres.
Muyres explained the swearing in ceremonies for officers Chris Morgan, Michael Glavan, Jordan Lund and Tyler Lawson were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are going to swear in four officers today that are indicative of what we have in our department and are some of the best officers I’ve had the privilege to work with in the last 23 years of my career,” Muyres said. “I’m not saying that just because they work for me, that’s from the heart; they’re honestly some of the best officers we have. Because of change in our recruitment strategies, we are able to hire some highly qualified officers.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson was pleased to welcome the officers to the city of Isanti.
“We have four fantastic officers that have been hired by the city of Isanti,” Johnson said. “Thanks to myself and the council for shifting gears in our recruitment process, the chief was able to find these four fantastic officers, and I for one am blessed that you guys are part of this family and team.”
Muyres is excited about the new officers joining the department.
“And if you looked at the resumes for the four officer, they are all exceptional officers in their own right as an individual,” Muyres said. “To have that quality of officers to come in, and we’ll have more coming to be fully staffed now, every one of these officers is absolutely amazing.”
Johnson has gotten to know each of the new officers and feels they are a great addition to the city.
“I’ve gotten to know each and every one of these officers fairly decent. I meet with the chief at least twice a month, probably more,” Johnson said. “However, he does say every time I talk to him or ask questions, that he’s got the best team in the state of Minnesota. It’s great for me to hear that to pass along to these gentlemen that our chief feels that way, and he’s been in 20-plus years in law enforcement. He’s worked with many officers. So for him to say that he’s got the best group, not only because obviously he’s the boss, but he wholeheartedly means that, it means the world to me. I would put the Isanti Police Department up against any department in this city, any day of the week. We got a phenomenal crew. ... I know this council supports each and every one of them.”
Jordan Lund
Lund, hired by the city in September 2020, is a second generation officer, having two brothers and his father who are also police officers. Lund obtained his associate degree in law enforcement from Alexandria Technical College.
He previously spent 10 years as a police officer for the city of Brooklyn Center, where he served as lead adviser for the youth police explorer program, use-of-force instructor, field training officer and a member of the Emergency Operations Unit (SWAT). He is also serving as the use-of-force instructor for the Isanti Police Department.
Michael Glavan
Glavan, hired by the city in September 2020, earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Glavan started his career as a security counselor for the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and spent the past six years working as a police officer for the Minneapolis Police Department.
Glavan is enlisted in the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota Air National Guard loading ordnance on fighter jets. He will also serve as a firearms instructor for the Isanti Police Department.
Chris Morgan
Morgan was hired by the city in February 2020 and is a third generation police officer, with his father and grandfather working for the city of St. Louis Park.
He graduated from North Hennepin Community College in 2003 with an associate degree. While completing his education, he worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Wright County and Sherburne County sheriff’s departments.
Previously, he worked for over 16 years as an officer for the Elk River Police Department where he was a part of the Honor Guard team, department armorer and a certified motorcycle officer.
Since being hired by Isanti, he has been selected as the school resource officer, active-shooter instructor, Taser instructor, firearms instructor and peer support team member.
Tyler Lawson
Lawson was hired by the city in December 2019 and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University. He previously worked for the Becker Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office. He has a seven-year military career with the U.S. Army Reserve and was on one deployment.
