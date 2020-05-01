The city of Isanti will begin work on a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at Highway 65 and Cajima Street on Monday, May 4. Work will require median and lane closures through June.
The project is similar to the recently installed RCIs at several intersections south of Isanti along Highway 65.
RCIs, also known as J-turns or R-cuts, are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. You can learn more about RCIs at www.mndot.gov/roadwork/rci/.
For more information on this project, visit www.cityofisanti.us/city-engineer. For questions or concerns about this project, contact Jason Cook, Isanti City Engineer, at Jason.Cook@bolton-menk.com or 763-200-2444.
Please slow down and use caution when approaching work zones. Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control, equipment, and follow posted speeds.
Fines for violating work zone speed limits is $300. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
