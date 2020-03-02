There is a vacancy on the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors due to a recent resignation. The vacancy is in District 5 which includes North Branch and Isanti townships.
They are identifying candidates who reside in that area to complete the final three years of the four-year term.
SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct local conservation programs. All programs are focused at assisting landowners with implementing voluntary conservation to protect the health of lakes, rivers and other natural resources in Isanti County. An elected Board of Supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s 88 SWCDs.
“Supervisors play an important role in how our community deals with a wide variety of resource management issues, including water quality, soil erosion, stormwater management, agricultural conservation and land protection,” noted Tiffany Determan, District Manager with the Isanti SWCD. “Serving as a supervisor is a terrific opportunity for people who want a voice in how we manage our environment and place conservation on the land.”
Supervisors meet monthly to discuss the business of the SWCD including grant opportunities and fund allocations as well as district conservation priorities and policies. Supervisors do not receive a salary although they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
Individuals interested in soil and water protection in Isanti County should consider applying by March 19. Selected finalists will be interviewed on Monday, March 23. The successful finalist will be appointed and sworn into office at the April 21 board meeting.
A complete position announcement and application process can be found on the Isanti SWCD website: www.isantiswcd.org. If you have questions contact Tiffany Determan, District Manager at: 763-689-3271.
