This spring, residents will pick up over 20,000 trees at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge to plant at their properties. Order your trees today while they still have trees available.
The Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual effort aims to improve wildlife habitat and beautify the landscape.
Popular offerings include evergreens for privacy, smaller flowering trees for color and attract birds, and fruiting trees such as Nanking Cherry.
In total, 28 different tree and shrub species are available. The Conservation District focuses on native species with wildlife habitat value.
“Planting trees is one simple thing that every property owner can do to beautify their property and help out wildlife and water quality,” said Isanti SWCD Manager Tiffany Determan. “Whether it’s a small backyard or old field, it’s hard to imagine an easier, more impactful, and long-lasting landscape project than planting trees.”
Trees must be pre-ordered for pickup. Supplies of every species will run out, so ordering sooner offers more choices. Ordering can be done at www.IsantiSWCD.org or by calling 763-689-3271.
The cost is under $2 per bare root seedling (sold in bundles of 25). On Saturday, April 30, tree pickups will be at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
