Grace McCallum at Olympics

Grace McCallum, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Tokyo. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Isanti’s Grace McCallum and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team were expected to romp to an easy gold medal in the Olympic team competition held Tuesday, July 27, in Tokyo.

But when standout Simone Biles withdrew from the competition after the vault, McCallum and the remaining members of the team — Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles — were left scrambling.

The trio performed as well as could have been expected and earned the silver medal in the team competition.

McCallum’s marks on Tuesday included a 14.300 on vault, a 13.700 on the uneven bars, a 13.666 on the balance beam and a 13.500 on the floor exercise.

As a team, the United States finished with a 166.096 team score, which trailed only the Russian Olympic Committee’s winning mark of 169.528. Great Britain won the bronze medal with a 164.096 score.

It marked the first time since the 2010 World Championships that a U.S. women’s team did not win the gold medal at a world championship or Olympics.

McCallum was unable to qualify to compete in the individual events. Lee won the all-around gold medal and also earned a bronze on the uneven bars, while Jade Carey won gold on the floor exercise and MyKayla Skinner earned silver in the vault.

Load comments