Press release provided by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce
With a heavy heart, the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Committee announces that the parade, scheduled for July 9, 2020 and the activities scheduled in downtown Isanti for July 11, 2020, including kids’ day, turtle races, craft/vendor fair, corn feed, and outhouse races are canceled for this year. This follows yesterday’s announcement that the Isanti Firefighter’s Rodeo will be canceled.
The committee has met and discussed at length this year’s events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve considered many options. At this time, we are unable to safely move forward with large scale, public events in consideration of state and local guidelines. It is our priority and responsibility to assure the safety of our many volunteers, parade participants, and parade/event attendees.
“The decision to cancel these events weighs heavily on our hearts as they bring so much joy to so many people. The parade planning, in total, takes about 9 months and I truly look forward to starting work on 2021 in October,” said Nicki Dochniak, Parade Chair.
Jubilee Days is a beloved community tradition, and so the decision to cancel was a very difficult one. The events are made possible through generous contributions from our area businesses, who are struggling during these closures and restrictions.
“It takes a lot of work and volunteers to put these events together. I am sad to see these events canceled and look forward to seeing everyone next year for all the fun”, said David Englund, Event Chair.
This festival comes together through the work of many organizations including the Isanti Lions Club, Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association, North 65 Chamber of Commerce, City of Isanti, VFW Post 2735, and the Isanti Ambassador Program. They thank them for their support and, together, they look forward to an exceptional community celebration in 2021.
For information on Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days, please visit @Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days on Facebook, or www.north65chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.