For a moment, the Isanti Redbirds experienced a moment of déjà vu.
For the second year in a row, the Redbirds were in the championship game of the Class C Region 1 Tournament held at Brennan Field in Hinckley. And for the second straight season Isanti found itself trailing Mora in a game that would decide the top seed in the state tournament.
Last year’s team – gulp – ended up losing that game.
This year?
“We talked about it before the game, and for the guys [from last year], it was salt in the wound,” said Isanti outfielder Wyatt Soderquist. “We wanted to make a statement.”
Consider the statement made.
And it was a clear and unassailable statement as the Redbirds buried Mora 13-2 in seven innings in the title contest on Sunday, Aug. 16.
That completed Isanti’s sweep of the Region 1 tournament as the Redbirds pounded out four wins by a combined margin of 36-4. What’s more, they twice beat Mora, the other Region 1 squad invited to the Class C state tournament, by a combined score of 23-2.
Instead of flashing back to last year’s title-game loss, Isanti manager Steve Allen said he was not worried after his team fell behind in the first inning on Sunday.
“I do get a little nervous, but after Mora scored those two runs in the first, I felt fine,” he said. “Our guys have answered the bell all season long. They were focused; they remembered the feeling from last year, and they weren’t going to let it happen again.”
It took the Redbirds just five batters to take the lead in the bottom of the first as Joe Tuholsky singled with one out, then raced home on a triple by Soderquist, who tied the game when he came home on a single by Logan Kalis. Isanti took the lead for good when Kalis scored on a double to the wall in left-center off the bat of Blaze Hogie.
“We had to take the momentum back right away,” Soderquist said. “This team has answered challenges all season long; when we get knocked down, we get right back up.”
After the first-inning hiccup, Redbirds starter James Green shut out Mora through the next five innings while his teammates buried the Blue Devils with a run in the second and a six-run third that was capped by a three-run Soderquist home run off the scoreboard in right.
Isanti added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to run-rule Mora in seven innings.
“Sometimes, when you let the other team hang around, you give them back the momentum,” Allen said. “When they got those first two runs, they got fired up on their bench and their crowd got behind them. You have to be able to put a team away.”
The Redbirds put away teams all tournament long, with their closest contest a 5-1 victory over Rum River in a second-round winner’s bracket game on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Isanti used a three-run third inning to claim the win while Green, T.J. Wink and Tristen Zimbrich combined on a three-hitter.
That set up a winner’s bracket showdown with Mora on Friday, Aug. 14, a game the Redbirds won 10-0 as Phil Bray threw a complete-game four-hit shutout. The left-hander surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out 12.
Meanwhile the offense pounded out 16 hits and used three big innings to win, scoring twice in the second before using a two-out rally to score five runs in the sixth. That rally included four straight run-scoring hits, capped by a two-run single by Tholen.
Allen said his team’s tournament effort was a tribute to the work the team has logged all season long.
“What the fans didn’t see was all the early season practices we were holding,” Allen said. “The attendance was 90%, which is unheard of when you consider all the elements everyone dealt with. And even players who didn’t get to practices were getting reps in, spending time in the batting cage or working in the bullpen.”
Isanti will get this week off by virtue of its Region 1 title. The Redbirds will open Class C tournament play against the winner of a contest between Fort Ripley and Watertown in a game to be played at Springfield on Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 8 p.m.
A win in that contest would propel the Redbirds to the Sweet Sixteen of the tournament and a game to be played on Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Milroy.
“I think we have one of the best one-through-nine lineups in the state,” Soderquist said. “And I think our pitching will take us far in the state. We’re looking forward to it.”
After the game, several local players were “drafted” by the two state qualifying teams and will be added to the roster for the state tournament. Isanti added Jimmy Skroch from North Branch as well as Max Spitzer and Cole Linson from St. Francis; Spitzer pitched for the Redbirds last season.
Among the players Mora added was Rum River left-hander Rick Wells.
North Branch survives until semifinals
North Branch won four consecutive tournament elimination games before finally falling to Mora on Sunday, Aug. 16. That loss left the Nighthawks just one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
“We sent a lot of people home, and we had a great run,” North Branch manager Jim Skroch said. “We had a blast. I wouldn’t change a thing – well, except for a win in our last game.”
One other change would be to not have to face Mora’s Derek Graves in the state tournament. The Nighthawks’ two tourney losses were both to Graves, who in a second-round game allowed just five hits and struck out 16 to pitch the Blue Devils to a 2-1 win in 11 innings on Aug. 2.
In the rematch on Sunday, Aug. 15, Graves again was too much, shutting out North Branch on six hits while fanning 13.
“It seems we run into Derek in the Regional every year,” Skroch said. “He’s a great pitcher and a class act. We only had four hits, and we made some costly errors. When you’re in a game against Derek, your chance of winning goes down when you make errors.”
Charlie Linder pitched valiantly to keep the Nighthawks in the game, but errors led to runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. Then in the eighth Linder began to tire and the Blue Devils added a pair of runs to put the game out of reach.
North Branch’s run through the loser’s bracket began with a 4-2 win over Ramsey on Monday, Aug. 10, then continued with an 8-2 win over Rum River on Saturday, Aug. 15. The Nighthawks used four-run rallies in the third, which included a two-run single by Linder, and fifth, featuring a double by Jimmy Skrochthat plated two more runs.
“We tried to not get behind, because we know Jimmy Skroch is a tough pitcher,” Rum River manager Tom Koplitz said. “We had chances, but we just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Those four-run rallies were enough offense for North Branch starter Jimmy Skroch, who finished with eight strikeouts and pitched around seven hits and eight walks to limit Rum River to single runs in the seventh and ninth.
“That’s a big deal because they’re a good team and a rival,” Jim Skroch said of the win over Rum River. “Our bats came alive at the right time in the tournament.”
Meanwhile the struggles of the Rum River bats came at an inopportune moment, especially since the Bandits were the only second-seeded team forced into a play-in game on the first weekend of the tournament.
“We have the depth of pitching, but we just don’t have an ‘ace,’” Koplitz said. “There are three or four teams that have a super pitcher, and with a tournament that is spread out over three weeks, you only need one great pitcher to give your team a chance to advance to state.”
The North Branch bats then erupted in a wacky 18-10 victory over Quamba in Saturday’s final game. The Nighthawks pounded out 20 hits and took advantage of 11 Quamba errors to score at least two runs in each of the first five innings.
But North Branch never could reach the 10-run lead needed to end the game, instead surrendering 12 hits and eight errors.
“That was a painful game, because it didn’t seem as if anyone could catch a ball,” Skroch said. “But this group is a positive group, and they kept playing hard.”
