We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Over the years, Steve Allen has made a trip or two to the Minnesota Baseball Association’s state tournament.
So when the Isanti Redbirds showed up for a practice last week in preparation for this year’s tournament, the manager had a stern warning.
“I told the guys we had to turn [the tempo of] practice up a notch,” Allen said. “We couldn’t just walk through it. And our guys practiced so hard, so well, I told them that, if they played that way in the tournament, we’d win. And they did.”
The Redbirds defeated Watertown 4-2 in their first game in the Class C State Tournament played Saturday, Aug. 29, at Springfield. And Allen said that came despite having to deal with a partisan crowd of Red Devil fans who appeared in support of their team, which was making its first state appearance since 2008.
“I had never been in a situation where I’m standing in the coach’s box and I couldn’t hear, and now I have,” Allen said. “They had a great crowd that was right on top of us.”
But Isanti wasted no time in silencing that crowd as leadoff batter Jeff Bowman singled, then moved to third before Wyatt Soderquist hit a grounder back to the mound. The Watertown pitcher bobbled the ball, and that was enough to allow Bowman, who broke for home as the ball was struck, to score the game’s first run.
“When we got a run right away in the first inning, that knocked them back on their heels,” Allen said. “Getting that first run on the board is huge. It allowed our guys to relax.”
The Red Devils tied the game with a run in the third off Isanti starter James Green, but the Redbirds responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the inning. Bowman again was the catalyst, drawing a walk before a bunt single by Joe Tuholsky put runners on first and second with no one out.
Soderquist singled to drive in Bowman, and Nick Hoffman’s two-out, two-strike single brought home the other two runs.
“I really liked that we were able to counter after they scored,” Allen said. “Nick’s at-bat really was the key at-bat.”
That was enough offense thanks to Green, who kept Watertown off the board until the Red Devils scored a run in the seventh. But the Isanti right-hander choked off the threat and earned the win, finishing with just two hits and one walk allowed while striking out nine in seven innings of work.
“I went to the mound and asked James how he was doing in the seventh, and he said, ‘I’m gassed,’” Allen said. “Usually when James admits he’s gassed, he’s done. But then he said, ‘I can take this guy.’ He may have been talking himself into it, but he said it with such assurance that I left him in. And he got the out.”
Veteran lefty Phil Bray came out of the Redbirds bullpen and earned the save with two hitless innings, fanning two.
“Phil has been playing amateur ball for a long time, and even though he has played for teams that have made the state tournament, before Saturday he had never played in a tournament game,” Allen said. “He’s always had to work or something else has come up. So it was great to see him finally get his chance.”
Allen said both pitchers also benefited from a stellar defensive performance by the Redbirds.
“Tristen [Zimprich] made another great diving catch in center, while Logan [Kalis] made two terrific plays at third base,” Allen said. “Blaze [Hogie] made just an amazing catch of a foul popup at the edge of our dugout, and Tuholsky and Bowman were solid up the middle. And Nick Hoffman was really good behind the plate.”
With the victory, Isanti advances to the Round of 16 in the state tournament. The Redbirds return to action on Friday, Sept. 4, when they face the Cold Spring Rockies at Milroy in game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.