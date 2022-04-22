The Isanti Redbirds, a Class C Town Ball team that plays in the East Minny League, will hold their annual practice and tryouts on Saturday, April 23 starting at 2 p.m. at Redbird Field in Isanti.

Baseball players who are interested in trying out for the Redbirds are asked to contact manager Steve Allen via email at sallen958@gmail.com or by phone at 763-286-6328.

