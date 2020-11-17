If plans continue to move forward, the Isanti Municipal Liquor Store has a new home in its future.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Nov. 4, City Administrator Josi Wood explained the council has held multiple discussions regarding the municipal liquor store and the potential relocation of a new store.
Wood explained two parcels were identified as the ideal location for a new municipal liquor store. The parcels are located on land east of O’Reilly Auto Parts, to the east of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Wood explained the property is owned by the Kristine L. Yerigan Trust.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to purchase the property at a cost of $425,000, plus closing costs. The purchase price includes all demolition of buildings, removal of debris, capping of any wells on site, decommissioning of the septic on site and restoring the site to matching grade of the topography. Wood noted the purchase agreement has been reviewed by the city attorney and trustees, Kristine L. Yerigan and Bruce D. Yerigan, of the land owned by Kristine L. Yerigan Trust.
Finance Director Mike Betker noted the city does have cash on hand to purchase the property.
The Isanti Municipal Liquor Store is currently located at 400 West Dual Blvd. The municipal liquor store, which is owned by the city of Isanti, operates in order to help offset general city expenses with the liquor store’s revenue.
During the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 20, the proposed layout design of the liquor store was shared. Highlights of the design per the meeting minutes include:
• A 26-door rail cooler.
• A large beer cave to guarantee cold case beer on demand without having to spend a lot of staff time restocking.
• A larger area for backstock, which will not only allow for bigger buys and better deals, but increase staff safety as well.
• A designated area to stage curbside pickup orders.
• Adequate warm shelf space to stock wider selection of product.
• Promo/Display/Give Away/Tasting area will allow the flexibility to promote sales items, display give away items and hold tasting events.
• The proposed location of the sales counter will still allow greeting every customer as they enter the store.
• Exterior to match existing city buildings.
• Staff will continue to work hard to find the least expensive, yet appropriate interior and exterior options.
• Pallet racking will be used on the sales floor to merchandise beer below, and overstock above.
• The design will allow selection expansion and services as well.
Sixth Avenue Southwest rehabilitation project
The city held its final assessment hearing for the Sixth Avenue Southwest rehabilitation project, consisting of the improvement of Sixth Avenue Southwest, from the intersection of South Brookview Lane Southwest to south of Dogwood Street Southwest. The improvement consisted of the reconstruction of the street, curb and gutter, and watermain, as well as the construction of a new sidewalk.
City Engineer Jason Cook explained assessments for the project are based on 25% of the assessable street cost in accordance with city code. He said the watermain was not assessed as the work was performed to improve citywide water distribution by enlarging the watermain size. The sidewalk was also not assessed as it was a new sidewalk not petitioned for by the residents. No work was done on the sanitary sewer.
Cook explained the final assessment, based on the amount bid and quantities constructed, is $32.55 per assessable front footage, an average of $2,751 per parcel. The previous assessment project completed in the Isanti had an average assessment of $3,298 per parcel. The average assessment on the Sixth Avenue project is $547 less per parcel on average.
Cook said the total cost proposed to be assessed to 27 benefiting properties is $74,279. If the property owners cannot pay their assessments in full, it is proposed to do a 10-year payment schedule levied on the property taxes with a 1.71% interest rate beginning in 2021. This comes out to an average parcel cost per year of approximately $300.
Following discussion and comments from the public, the council approved the resolution adopting the assessment for the Sixth Avenue Southwest rehabilitation project.
