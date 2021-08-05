Join North 65 Chamber of Commerce, the city of Isanti, former coaches and local gymnasts in welcoming Olympic Gymnast Grace McCallum home from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
McCallum will be recognized onstage with a program during the Downtown Isanti Street Dance at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue in Isanti on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m., where Isanti Mayor Johnson will be honoring her with a proclamation declaring Saturday to be Grace McCallum Day in Isanti. The street dance features the band, "Skitzo Fonik," and will be held from 7-11 p.m. There will also be food trucks on site.
McCallum was a key contributor on the US Women's Gymnastics team, which won Silver at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the daughter of Sandra and Edward McCallum, and grew up in Isanti where she is the second of six siblings. The family attends St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. She graduated from Minnesota Connections Academy this spring and will be attending the University of Utah this fall, where she will be competing for the Utes gymnastics team. McCallum trains at Twin City Twisters in Champlin under Coach Sarah Jantzi.
