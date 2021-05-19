Looking for a captivating new book or a delightful movie for the family? The Isanti Outreach Library located in Isanti City Hall (110 NW First Ave., Isanti) is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can order books, movies, audiobooks, etc. online from the East Central Regional Library website (ecrlib.org), then pick up your items at the Isanti Outreach Library. Tim, the librarian, is also eager to help you find what you need.
Friends of the Isanti Area Library are currently accepting media donations for their annual Used Book Sale in October. If you have items you wish to donate please contact Susi at 763-444-4585 or Susi@IsantiLibrary.org to arrange a drop-off. Westerns, children’s, cookbooks and large print books are especially wanted.
Do you order from Amazon.com? When you log in at Smile. Amazon.com a percentage of your purchases will be donated to the Isanti Friends group. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting your charity choice. There is no cost to you.
Your donations are greatly appreciated and help the Friends to promote the ECRL Isanti Outreach Library, as well as to encourage literacy in the community.
Volunteers are always needed for a variety of projects, some of which can even be done from your home.
All adults are welcome to attend planning meetings the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., so feel free join and bring a friend.
For more information contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or call 763-444-4585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.