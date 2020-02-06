We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
A former Isanti Ambassador and 2012 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School has two new roles for the upcoming year: Aurora, 2020 Queen of the Snows, and fiancee.
Kirstin Knutson, who served as a 2012-2013 Isanti Ambassador and co-coordinator of the program from 2015-2019, was crowned Queen of the Snows of the 2020 St. Paul Winter Carnival on Jan. 24, and then got engaged to her boyfriend of a year and a half, Daniel Maslowski, on Jan. 30, after he proposed in Rice Park in St. Paul surrounded by the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family.
Ten candidates were vying for the title of Queen of the Snows, and going into coronation night, Knutson knew she had given it her very best during candidacy.
“My reaction was very emotional. It was surreal to hear my sponsor’s name while announcing the Queen of the Snows,” Knutson said. “I have looked up to the former queens so much and to know that in that moment I was joining their ranks was a dream come true. Honestly one I never saw myself being able to fulfill.”
Knutson, who lives in New Richmond, Wisconsin, in a home she built with Maslowski, obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in 2016 from St. Catherine University. She then received her Master of Science in Education for school counseling at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is currently working as a middle school counselor for a small charter school in Woodbury.
Knutson said her candidacy for Queen of the Snows was very busy.
“During candidacy we did a lot of the pre-carnival events. There is an organization called the Ambassadors of Winter Carnival, and we went to one of their monthly socials, we had a dinner honoring the past princesses and former queens and we did what is called a bus day. During this day we visited three schools and two nursing homes and shared the legend with those who are there. This is designed to give us a taste of what it would be like to be a part of the royal family,” Knutson said. “We also have what is called legend character development. During these sessions we learn more about the behind-the-scenes aspect of carnival as well as practicing how to be escorted. This also gives us a time to get connected with the members who are already decided for winter carnival, which are the king’s guards, the prime minister and our wind brothers.”
Knutson wanted to try out for the Queen of the Snows program in 2018, but was not selected. It was in 2018 when she met Maslowski, who was a member of the King’s Guard for the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“My role as Queen of the Snows is very similar to that of the princesses. I am playing a role in a 134-year-old play of spreading the legend of winter carnival to all we visit,” Knutson said. “I also am seen as an advocate for my princesses as I work closely with the prime minister and King Boreas.”
Knutson feels her time as an Isanti Ambassador helped her prepare for her role as Queen of the Snows.
“I think my experience as a 2012-2013 Isanti Ambassador helped in that I knew roughly what the Royal Family does at appearances and I knew on a very small scale what it was like to have to manage my time with events,” Knutson said. “I also think it helped me to understand what it means to represent an organization and a city.”
Knuston appreciates all the support she’s received from the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family.
“Once being selected as the Queen of the Snows I have been flooded with so much support,” Knutson said. “This organization is so incredible to be a part of. I know as I go through this year I will be supported and can turn to anyone if I need any advice.”
The Isanti community has also been very supportive of Knutson.
“I would like to say how grateful I am to have this support behind me. Isanti is a city that has a small-town feel. People here are humble and inviting and truly are excited to learn about other festivals,” Knutson said. “I cannot wait to bring the St. Paul Winter Carnival to Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days this summer.”
Knutson felt Maslowski’s proposal during the St. Paul Winter Carnival was nothing short of perfect.
“During this past week I have gained two titles. The first is the 2020 Aurora Queen of the Snows, the second is fiancee. My boyfriend of 1.5 years asked me to marry him with my Royal Family by my side in Rice Park,” Knutson said. “We met because of Winter Carnival, so it was only fitting, he says, to come full circle and ask me to spend the rest of our lives together during this year’s carnival. It is so great to feel supported by my hometown. I am so proud to call Isanti ‘home.’”
