Shane Boettcher, of Isanti, has been named the 2020 CowManager® Specialist of the Year.
The award recognizes an individual with exceptional knowledge of the CowManager system, expansive installation experience and expert advisement about system integration.
As a key client specialist for Minnesota/Select Sires Co-op, Inc. Boettcher analyzes genetic and reproductive performance, prepares herd inventory audits, and offers CowManager sales and support for North Dakota and Minnesota. He combines his large-herd experiences with CowManager’s capabilities to help dairy producers achieve their genetic and reproductive goals.
Ray Nebel, Ph.D., vice president of technical services at Select Sires, works closely with Boettcher and presented him with the honor during a federation-wide, virtual training session.
“Shane is an excellent advocate for dairy producers. His requests and innovative suggestions have led to added features,” Nebel said.
After more than 20 years of experience managing large dairies in the western United States, Boettcher joined the Minnesota/Select Sires, Co-op, Inc. as a professional A.I. technician and now serves customer-owners as a key client specialist.
“Shane has an unquenchable desire to help dairy farmers succeed. From his life-long involvement in the dairy industry, and experience in a variety of roles across different herd sizes and regions of the country, he has developed a unique appreciation and understanding of valuable dairy-herd consultation,” said Chris Sigurdson, general manager, Minnesota/Select Sires, Co-op, Inc. “He works every day to bring maximum value to our customer-owners.”
His ambition and passion for customer success is invigorating. Boettcher’s career achievements also include receiving Select Sires’ Super Achiever award. Dairy producers are fortunate to have a dedicated advisor that always goes beyond expectations and Select Sires is excited to honor Boettcher with this prestigious recognition.
Based in Plain City, Ohio, Select Sires Inc., is the largest global A.I. cooperative and is comprised of six farmer-owned and -controlled local organizations in the United States.
As the industry leader, it provides highly fertile semen, as well as excellence in service and programs to supply dairy and beef producers with the world’s best genetics.
