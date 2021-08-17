The search for 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, from Isanti, came to an end on Aug. 10 when her body was found on a property in Athens Township.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to a press release provided by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department, Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, of Isanti was placed under arrest and booked into the Isanti County Adult Detention Center on a probable cause murder hold.
The press release stated: “This investigation into this case has been moved forward due to the hard work of many different agencies and community groups. We are incredibly thankful to them for their dedication, commitment and compassion. We will share more on this at a later date.”
On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township. While executing this search warrant, Vangrinsven, a 2007 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, was found deceased on the property.
According to Isanti County Sheriff’s captain and public information officer, John Elder, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the manner of death was homicide.
Elder said homicide cases take time.
“Each case is considerably different. There are many aspects of a homicide case that must be investigated to completion,” Elder said. “We are grateful to our dedicated law enforcement partners, both locally and at the state level, for their commitment to this case and public safety in our area.”
Vangrinsven reported missing
Vangrinsven was last seen leaving the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel around 11 p.m. Aug. 5 with an adult male who has been identified. The Isanti Police Department said it is believed that Vangrinsven left in a motor vehicle traveling in a northwest direction.
Vangrinsven was reported missing the next morning, on Aug. 6, when she did not show up for work and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW. In the following days, hundreds of volunteers had been searching the area for Vangrinsven.
Law enforcement personnel from the following agencies were working on the investigation: Isanti Police Department, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
A Facebook page titled “Find Amanda” had been providing information on the search for Vangrinsven. The following statement was posted on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, on behalf of Vangrinsven’s family:
“It is with great sadness this morning that we announce that the search for Amanda has ended. As loved ones are processing such sensitive information, we ask that you please be patient with them in this difficult time.”
A candlelight vigil was held on Aug. 13 at the Isanti VFW in honor of Vangrinsven.
If you would like to help support Vangrinsven’s family, a GoFundMe account has been set up under “Amanda VanGrinsven is Home.”
