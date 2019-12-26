For 38 years, the Isanti Lions Club has brought holiday joy to families in Isanti County by providing food and gifts during the holiday season.
“Residents in Isanti County fill out an application form and put down suggested gifts for their kids,” said Joe Mau, coordinator of the Christmas Project and Isanti Lions Club treasurer. “Depending on what we get in and what we buy, we wrap the presents for the kids.”
According to Mau, drop-off places are for gifts and the Lions buy additional toys, clothes and food. People also drop off items at the Isanti Community Center.
“People have been asking more for clothes, jackets, boots, diapers, wipes and that kind of stuff. It’s not something that people put in a toy drop box,” Mau said. “The community is really great at dropping things off. All of our volunteers that come in and wrap gifts just come in on their own. I don’t even have to call anyone.”
Mau said approximately 30 to 40 people come out each year to volunteer their time for the Christmas Project.
“I have a couple people here who even use their week vacation to volunteer their time,” Mau said. “It’s really amazing.”
Each family selected is assigned a number, and their items are put in a box with their family number on it.
“We have a lot of seniors who apply for food and some families will apply for both food and gifts,” Mau said.
Food items include canned goods, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, ketchup, a ham, apples, oranges, cereal, oatmeal, Rice-A-Roni and potatoes.
“Depending on what people donate, other items like sugar and flour are included. We give them the staple items like peanut butter, ketchup and ramen noodles,” Mau said.
Donated gifts include a variety of toys and items for boys, girls, babies and teens. Approximately 300 families in Isanti County will benefit from the Christmas Project, according to Mau.
“We get so much involvement from the community, businesses and private individuals with donations,” Mau said. “Shalom Thrift Shop in Cambridge is such a great place, and we receive a lot of donations from them as well. They are an amazing outfit up there and they are all volunteers. We couldn’t do this without all of the amazing volunteers in the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.