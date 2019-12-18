Paid on call members of Isanti Fire District were recognized for their exemplary service in 2019 at the district’s Dec. 9 meeting. Members who obtained perfect attendance at meetings or trainings as well as the top overall participants were recognized.
Over the course of the year, member attendance is recorded to track participation at every run attended to, duty crew shift staffed as well as their frequency at monthly meetings, training and public relation functions. Another requirement to be eligible for the recognition is to have completed a regimen of annual online refresher training.
