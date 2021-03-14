The Isanti Fire District saw an increase of nearly 100 calls from 2019 to 2020, with 63% of overall calls relating to rescue and emergency medical service incidents.
During the Isanti City Council meeting March 2, Isanti Fire District Fire Chief Al Jankovich presented the 2020 Isanti Fire District annual report.
The Isanti Fire District currently has 28 firefighters on its roster totaling 187 years of experience, with seven years as the average years of service. Jason Polzin currently leads the roster with 24 years of service, followed by Jankovich with 22 years of service and Ray Nash with 19 years of experience.
The fire district serves the city of Isanti, along with Athens, Bradford, Isanti, Oxford, Spencer Brook and Stanford townships in Isanti County. In total, the district serves 157 square miles, encompassing 5,853 households.
Over a 10-year fire call volume history, the district responded to 724 calls in 2011, with 1,034 calls in 2020 being its highest.
“We’ve had a few dips along the way, but overall we’re on the rise for run counts; no surprise as our populations are also up,” Jankovich said.
Of the 1,034 calls in 2020, 649 (62.8%) were rescue and emergency medical service calls; 218 (21.1%) were good intent calls (caller thought there was an emergency but there wasn’t); 62 (6%) were fire calls; 41 (4%) were false alarm and false calls; 35 (3.4%) were service calls; and 29 (2.8%) were hazardous condition calls.
The fire district had a 2020 budget of $632,785, with the city of Isanti contributing $238,077 in 2020. Of the 1,034 calls in 2020, 468 were within the city of Isanti that included 311 (66.5%) rescue and emergency medical service calls; 93 (19.9%) good intent calls; 26 (5.6%) false alarm and false calls; 16 (3.4%) service calls; 13 (2.8%) hazardous condition calls; and nine (1.9%) fire calls.
“So if you do a calculation, the city of Isanti paid for 38% of our budget and if you calculate out the amount of runs we responded to in the city versus the entire fire district, we responded to 45% of our overall runs in the city,” Jankovich said. “So you paid for 38% of our budget and you accounted for 45% of our runs.”
“We do pay a lot for the fire district, but they also do a lot for us,” Council Member Steve Lundeen said.
In 2020, the Isanti Fire District participated in approximately 50 trainings ranging from medical extrication and rescue to vehicle fires to wildland firefighting.
“Looks a little bit different from other years. There’s a lot of COVID related, coronavirus (trainings) I see in there. We took a lot of impromptu trainings to get up to speed with the pandemic and how we could best protect ourselves while still doing our job,” Jankovich said. “Also in that list are OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) mandates which any fire department leader across the state would be familiar with. There’s a list of courses that are critical to us maintaining our safety throughout the year. We have to refresh on them every year, which we do, consistently, and those are also included in that training list.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson thanked the Isanti Fire District for their service.
“I do want to say that I’m a guy that fully supports you, I think you guys do a fantastic job. I’m one of them guys that if somebody says, well you know Cambridge Fire Department or North Branch Fire Department, I’d put Isanti Fire District up against them any day,” Johnson said. “And I’m not bashful in saying that because I’m that proud of you guys. So I thank you for what you do and every firefighter with your stations too.”
Jankovich said the firefighters are proud of their service.
“On behalf of all the firefighters we greatly appreciate the opportunity to do this,” Jankovich said. “Most of the guys, this is their hobby, guys and gal, we have a gal now officially. This is our hobby and we greatly appreciate council support to be able to do it.”
Isanti Fire District to purchase building
Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood explained the City Council began negotiations in October 2020 with the Isanti Area Joint Operating Fire District regarding the lease to purchase the current police/fire department building located at 401 First Ave. N. that is owned by the city.
Wood stated the fire district currently pays the city approximately $32,000 each year to lease the building, but that fee was not collected in 2020.
Wood said the fire district did vote and approved the purchase agreement before the council. The agreed-upon total sale price is $600,000 to be paid in $120,000 increments over the next five years, beginning in April 2021. Following discussion, the council approved a motion approving the lease purchase agreement for the sale of the property.
According to the agreement, the Isanti Fire Hall lease agreement does not include the portion of the building being used and occupied by the police department. The police department will eventually move into the city’s current municipal liquor store building. The city is building a new municipal liquor store that will be open by Thanksgiving.
“So this lease purchase agreement has it going through the year 2025,” Wood said. “At that time, or before, the police department will have vacated that facility to move to a newly remodeled, of what was known as our liquor store currently, as the new police station,” Wood said.
