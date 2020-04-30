Press release provided by Isanti County Public Health
Isanti County WIC wants families to know they are here for them. Isanti County Public Health WIC is open for current participants and new participants, by calling 763-689-4212. WIC is now providing services by phone and video/telehealth.
WIC is a health and nutrition program and provides a variety of healthy foods! WIC staff can answer nutrition and breastfeeding questions, and refer to other resources. WIC provides services to women who are pregnant, or have infants and children under five. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID-19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible. To apply, visit https://co.isanti.mn.us/439/Women-Infants-Children-WIC or call 763-689-4212.
Helpful resources for families:
• Nutrition information: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/index.html
• Recipes: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/recipes/index.html
• Breastfeeding Information: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/morenutinfo.html#bfwomen
• USDA WIC Breastfeeding Support website: https://wicbreastfeeding.fns.usda.gov/
Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.