In 2020, the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District received a $284,000 grant from the MN Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to go toward projects in the Green Lake drainage area.
The grant requires a 40% match, totaling $189,000. The Sportsmen’s Club graciously provided $10,000 towards the grant match. In November, Jim Fridstrom presented the match check to the Isanti SWCD board. This contribution will help get projects on the ground.
Here’s what they plan to do with the funding:
• Wetland restorations along the two main tributaries.
• Cover crops.
• Structural projects that reduce nutrient loading from cropland, such as water and sediment control basins, filter strips, and buffers.
• Structural projects that reduce nutrient loading from the homes next to the lake, including shoreline buffers, rain gardens, and filter strips.
• Outreach and education.
• Aquatic plant management by controlling aquatic invasive species.
The grant’s goal is to ultimately get Green Lake off the impaired waters list and restore the fish community. The state of Minnesota listed Green Lake as impaired due to its poor water quality and inability to meet fish community expectations in 2014.
Poor water quality and diminishing fish populations are caused by nutrient loading from the large drainage area (composed of cropland and wetlands) and the land adjacent to the lake itself (lakeshore development).
The Isanti SWCD has secured additional match funding from other sources, including the Green Lake Improvement District, landowners, and The Nature Conservancy. The Sportsmen’s Club’s contribution is vital because it contributes to the large match requirement and fills in funding gaps. It also fuels more projects to improve water health and habitat for fish!
