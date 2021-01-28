Thursday, Jan. 28
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Forest Lake with Hastings, 5 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Ogilvie and Pierz at Rush City, 5 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Mounds View with South St. Paul, 5 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics at Cambridge-Isanti, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Francis at Central Green, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 6:45 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Becker, 5 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy and Saint Agnes at Braham, 5 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Princeton at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Swanville, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Isle, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 10 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Pine City with Nashwauk-Keewatin, 11 a.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 11:30 a.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Cloquet, 2 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
North Branch dance at Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Cloquet with Milaca, 5 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Kimball Area, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
North Branch wrestling at Cambridge-Isanti with Woodbury, 5 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Pine City, 7 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Braham, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA
North Branch wrestling vs. Aitkin and Anoka, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Monticello, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey vs. Monticello at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Duluth, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Pine City with Virginia, 10 a.m.
North Branch and Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Princeton, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Chisago Lakes and Park, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Henry Sibley at Central Green, 5 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Schedule is subject to change
