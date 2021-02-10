Thursday, Feb. 11

North Branch wrestling vs. Milaca and Onamia, 5 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes with Becker, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Duluth East, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Brooklyn Center, 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Princeton at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Centennial with Osseo, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at St. Francis with St. Cloud Tech, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Hibbing, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Elk River and Minnetonka, 11 a.m.

North Branch dance at St. Francis, 11 a.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Mound Westonka at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs Pine City, 3 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Duluth at East Bethel, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Rum River Mallards vs. Dell Ducks, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson Havoc, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at New Century Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch dance at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at North Branch, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Hermantown, 6:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Aitkin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, noon.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Watertown-Mayer with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at North Branch, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. Holdingford and Proctor at Rush City, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls gymnastics at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

North Branch wrestling at St. Croix Lutheran, 9 a.m.

North Branch dance at Becker, 10 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Crosby-Ironton with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 11 a.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Grand Rapids, 2 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Milaca, 2:30 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wis., 3 p.m.

