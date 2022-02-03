The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, and surrounding law enforcement, is receiving reports of telephone scams aimed at senior citizens. These calls have been labeled the “Grandparent Scam!”
The typical call would involve a senior citizen receiving a phone call from a scammer claiming to be one of his/her grandchildren. If they don’t have your grandchild’s name, they will try to get you to say a name and then pretend to be that child. The “grandchild” is in a panic, saying that it’s an emergency situation and he/she needs money immediately. The sense of urgency that the scammer creates makes the concerned grandparent act without verifying who the caller is.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be your grandchild, call a family member first to confirm and then call your local law enforcement agency. Never wire any money to someone you do not know. The sheriff’s office cannot recover the money once it is wired. Anyone asking you to send gift cards should also be a serious red flag.
Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, who oversees the Investigative Unit stated, “This victimization is unconscionable. Playing off of the emotions of an elderly person is horrible.”
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office wants to keep our seniors safe so please share this information with your relatives so they do not become a victim of this scam.
