Since she was young, Lisa Lovering always had a respect for law enforcement and an inkling to help people. So it was no surprise that following her graduation from Princeton High School, she began her career in law enforcement.
Lovering, who has served as chief deputy of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office since January 2015, was named the Sheriff’s Supervisor of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. The award was presented to her at an awards banquet Dec. 9 during the association’s winter conference held at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in Alexandria.
The supervisor of the year award is presented to a sworn sheriff’s supervisor who has performed at a high level and has contributed significantly to the betterment of the office or community.
Lovering was nominated for the award by Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.
“I would like to nominate Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering for Supervisor of the year for her roles in implementing the TRIAD program, overseeing the 2019 state TRIAD conference, senior watch program, overseeing our policies, participating on various state advisory boards and our Facebook page,” wrote Caulk in his nomination letter. “Lisa is a great manager, leader and peer support person. She is very intentional on her thought process and how she handles matters at the Sheriff’s Office. She is well respected by staff and other groups in the community. There are so many things Lisa does day to day that I cannot write them all down, but rest assured she does more than her fair share at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.”
Lovering said she had no idea Caulk had nominated her for the award until he showed her the letter informing her she had won the award.
“I was absolutely speechless, I couldn’t believe it,” Lovering said. “I would like to thank Sheriff Caulk for nominating me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to do these things, like coordinating TRIAD or attending state conferences. I’m very fortunate to have him as a sheriff and a friend.”
Lovering, who grew up near Green Lake in Isanti County, has been with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, serving as a deputy, investigator and sergeant before being appointed chief deputy. She started her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher for Stearns County, and then continued her education to become a licensed police officer.
“I enjoyed the smaller feel of being a dispatcher, but I felt I could bring something to the table as well by becoming a deputy,” Lovering said. “I’ve always worked better on my feet and like the daily change of law enforcement.”
One of Lovering’s many accomplishments includes the formation of the local TRIAD program, one of the many reasons Caulk nominated Lovering for the award. The TRIAD program brings seniors and law enforcement together to share educational and informative information.
“Chief Deputy Lovering had come to me about starting the TRIAD program. I agreed with her desire to start this program and it was determined we would move forward with it. She then set up meetings with various local leaders to see if there was local interest. She also met with area sheriffs and state TRIAD leadership about implementing the program,” Caulk said. “Not only has this program been a success locally, she has even taken it upon herself to oversee the TRIAD state conference, find funding, vendors and host this conference for 2019.
“The program was implemented under the direction of Chief Deputy Lovering. The first meeting yielded such a large turnout that the Sheriff’s Office building could not hold everyone. The program is such a success that we have to use an area church to hold the meetings. Also there is a second TRIAD group now meeting in Braham. This is nice to see two TRIAD meetings taking place to accommodate both the north part of the county and the south part of the county. This program has brought seniors and law enforcement together. We have engaged so many folks through this program that we are seeing a decrease in crimes against seniors due to this program,” Caulk added.
Lovering enjoys the monthly TRIAD meetings and the sharing of information.
“We bring in monthly speakers who share valuable information with seniors about trips and falls, fraud scams and topics important to the seniors,” Lovering said. “We bring in a variety of different speakers to help provide valuable education to them. This is another way for law enforcement to get important information out there and to let the seniors know that law enforcement officers are here for them and to help keep them safe.”
Julie Tooker, GracePointe Crossing’s community relations director, appreciates the work Lovering has done with the senior living community with her work in both TRIAD and the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s group.
“I was so excited to hear that Lisa was selected as the Supervisor of the Year from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association group. With this award, Lisa has been recognized by her peers, but her work does not stop there. She also leads in our community,” Tooker said. “Lisa is our local leader for the Isanti County TRIAD group. Her knowledge and expertise in communicating important information pertinent to our area seniors is always timely and informative. She keeps the meeting fun, meaningful and engaging for all who attend. Lisa is also an active member of our local Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s group. She is definitely an asset to our community. I appreciate her very much, both professionally and personally.”
Lovering was also heavily involved in the opening of the North Star Advocacy Center in Braham.
“Chief Deputy Lovering’s work in writing the initial grant, along with the legislative support of Representative Brian Johnson, were instrumental in the North Star Advocacy Center receiving the initial funding to meet the need in our area for a facility to work with victims of child abuse in conducting forensic interviews as well as providing other services to these most vulnerable of victims,” said Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad.
Another reason Caulk nominated Lovering is for her work maintaining the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
“I would like to recognize Lisa for her work on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She has been part of this community engagement program since our page was founded in 2010. To date it has well over 15,000 followers, and generally, per day we are engaging about 12,000 plus people. There are several posts over the years that engage over a quarter of a million people per post. Frankly, this is amazing as to how many people this reaches,” Caulk said. “It is a great community policing tool and creates transparency. This likely is one of the most popular program among the hundreds of programs run by the Sheriff’s Office. The community has told me over and over again, thank you for keeping us informed.”
Lovering said she enjoys keeping the community up to date by utilizing the Facebook page.
“We use our Facebook page to inform the public and keep them up to date about information from our office, safety tips, our day-to-day activities,” Lovering said. “We will also post about training events and about crashes or accidents that may cause significant traffic delays or detours.”
As for her supervisory style, Lovering said she gets involved when she needs to get involved.
“I like to think I’m very open and laid back,” Lovering said. “If someone comes to me with a question or concern, I’ll give them an answer. I don’t like to give knee-jerk reactions; if needed I let some things just play out on their own and see what happens or think about things overnight. I don’t like to make rush decisions. I like to let our guys just do their jobs, and if there’s a problem, they know they can come to me. I believe in a team approach and we all need each other to do our jobs well. Everybody at this office has a specialized set of skills that they bring to the table, and we need to take advantage of those skills.”
Lovering said she enjoys working for Isanti County.
“I really enjoy it here and I enjoy what I do. I like the community and where we live,” Lovering said. “These guys are like my other family; it’s like having a whole bunch of brothers and sisters. Yes, sometimes we disagree and fight like everyone else, but I know all these guys well, and I rely on these guys and they rely on me. We also have each other’s backs, no matter what.”
Caulk also mentioned how much Lovering is involved with the community.
“Lisa has served on hockey board of directors and she hosts hockey players from the local junior league hockey, the Rum River Mallards,” Caulk said. “I want to personally thank her for being the person at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office that I can go to with ideas and she will give me honest feedback, good and bad. Finally, I’d just like give a huge thank from myself and everyone at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. She does a lot of work locally, regionally and statewide.”
