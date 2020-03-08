University of Minnesota Extension is seeking nominations for Isanti County Farm Family of the Year. Nominations are due by March 20.
Isanti County has over 750 farms comprising 140,000 acres that produce $60 million of agricultural products. Isanti ranks in the top twenty counties in Minnesota in the following categories according to the last Census of Agriculture: cut holiday trees short rotation woody crops (No. 3), horses and ponies (No. 10), pheasants (No. 11), and nurseries and greenhouses (No. 19).
Isanti County has many outstanding farm families who make positive contributions to the economic and cultural environment of the county while receiving little recognition.
University of Minnesota Extension annually recognizes farm families throughout the state and each county is invited to select a farm family to represent their county. The family selected will receive local recognition at the Isanti County Fair, and state-wide recognition at FarmFest near Redwood Falls in August.
Nominees should be actively involved in agriculture with one or more agricultural enterprises or have made significant progress and/or innovative contributions with their agricultural endeavors. We consider traditional crop and animal enterprises, but also production areas such as vegetable, fruit, berries, aquaculture, agriforestry, renewable energy supplies, organic, alternative and sustainable farm enterprises.
In addition to demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture, nominees should also be involved in their communities and related organizations.
To nominate a family to be Isanti County Farm Family of 2020, call Rod Greder at University of Minnesota Extension, Isanti County at 763-689-8254 or send an email to gred0014@umn.edu to obtain a nomination form. All nominations must be received by March 20 and a family will be selected by May 1. To see a list of previously selected families in Isanti County visit https://mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu/county/isanti-county.
